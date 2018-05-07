Firefighting-rescue teams to be on duty in Yerevan central square as Serj Tankian’s appearance expected to draw huge crowd

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations said firefighting-rescue teams will be on-duty in Yerevan’s Republic Square on May 7 because of SOAD frontman Serj Tankian’s appearance which is expected to bring many people to the central square.

In a statement, the ministry noted that Tankian will perform tonight in the square and called on people who are planning to go to Republic Square to maintain caution. The ministry advised to not bring children to the event, not to wear a tie, and have drinking water in plastic bottles. The ministry also notified on basic first aid methods in case of someone feeling ill. Authorities also called on to refrain from using fireworks.

Armenian-American rock singer Serj Tankian, known for being the lead vocalist of System Of A Down, had numerously expressed his support to the opposition movement led by MP Nikol Pashinyan, the lawmaker who is set to become Prime Minister May 8.

Many pro-Pashinyan supporters were calling on Tankian to make an appearance in Armenia, and the SOAD singer eventually said he will arrive May 7 in the evening.

Pashinyan himself said he will meet the singer at the airport and later deliver a speech together with Tankian in Republic Square. The central square had become the main rally site for protesters during the two-week demonstrations in Yerevan.

Earlier today Serj Tankian informed via Instagram that he is on his way to Armenia.

“Armenia here we come !! There is no concert though. Not sure who made that up,” Tankian said, in reference to some apparent misunderstanding regarding his appearance in the central square. Some reports suggested Tankian will perform at the event.

The last time Tankian was in Armenia was in October of 2017 when he accompanied Anthony Bourdain on his trip for his show on CNN, which will air on May 20.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan