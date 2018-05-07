Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Inauguration ceremony of Russian President kicks off in Kremlin – LIVE


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The inauguration ceremony of re-elected President of Russia Vladimir Putin has kicked off on May 7, reports Armenpress.

Putin will begin his fourth term as Russian President after taking oath at a ceremony in the St Andrew's hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

The ceremony is attended by representatives of executive, legislative, judicial powers, main religions, foreign diplomats, NGO representatives and journalists, as well as participants of Putin’s election campaign – a total of 5000 people.

Putin first assumed office as Russia’s president in 2000, having served two terms until 2008 when Dmitry Medvedev was elected the nation’s head of state. In 2012, he again got the opportunity to run for the presidency. Putin was the first president whose tenure is six years, TASS reported.


