Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Opposition leader’s election as Prime Minister to be new era of change, says MP Marukyan


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan’s election as Prime Minister will be the beginning of new changes in Armenia, opposition Yelk faction MP Edmon Marukyan told reporters.

“If Nikol Pashinyan gets elected as Prime Minister, we will have a situation that factually the current opposition is [becoming the government], i.e. a regime change is taking place at least on the level of the executive branch, which will be a beginning of new reforms, of new changes in our country,” he said.

According to Marukyan, it is necessary to everything to justify the hopes of the people, to capitalize the successes of Nikol Pashinyan’s movement.

“Each of us in our places must [work] in order for the vicious occurrences, which we’ve always criticized, don’t exist anymore in Armenia. There are many deep and systemic problems which require solutions. Our faction will do everything to solve these problems and make the life of our citizens positive,” he said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 3965 times
URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates

19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2706 times
URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM

09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 2420 times
Mkhitaryan suffers injury again

17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 2198 times
Asian Stocks - 01-05-18

17:28, 05.02.2018
Viewed 1771 times
Asian Stocks - 02-05-18





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration