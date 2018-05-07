Opposition leader’s election as Prime Minister to be new era of change, says MP Marukyan

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan’s election as Prime Minister will be the beginning of new changes in Armenia, opposition Yelk faction MP Edmon Marukyan told reporters.

“If Nikol Pashinyan gets elected as Prime Minister, we will have a situation that factually the current opposition is [becoming the government], i.e. a regime change is taking place at least on the level of the executive branch, which will be a beginning of new reforms, of new changes in our country,” he said.

According to Marukyan, it is necessary to everything to justify the hopes of the people, to capitalize the successes of Nikol Pashinyan’s movement.

“Each of us in our places must [work] in order for the vicious occurrences, which we’ve always criticized, don’t exist anymore in Armenia. There are many deep and systemic problems which require solutions. Our faction will do everything to solve these problems and make the life of our citizens positive,” he said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan