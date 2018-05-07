Ministry reports significant achievements in ICT sector

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies has presented the main achievements in the ICT sector for the last 19 months.

In a brief statistical report, the ministry pointed out most noteworthy indicators.

The digitization level of TV in Yerevan and provinces amounted 100% in 2017.

The annual growth of internet users amounted 10-15%

The ICT sector volume grew 5,3% against 2016 totaling 233,8 billion drams, including a 29,6% growth in IT – 76 billion drams.

The number of IT companies reached almost 800, while the number of employees in the ICT sector exceeded 15000.

Exports volumes of IT companies amounted 57,8 billion drams – a 27,1% growth against 2016. Exports had the following structure – USA and Canada 36,4%, Europe 28,4%, Russia and CIS countries 15,4%.

A decrease in volumes was being observed globally in the last three years. Compared to the data of the first semester of 2017, a 2,5% growth has been recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

Fundamentally changing the IT and ICT sector into a public-private sector format and ensuring constant development has become a priority for the ministry.

In line with the government’s action plan, the ministry sought creating the best conditions for the ICT private sector. Granting tax privileges was one of the steps.

The government, in person of the ministry, signed a memorandum of understanding with the private sector on making 3 million dollar investments and opening 16 representations globally.

A noteworthy highlight also includes the signing of a memorandum with National Instruments in New York on opening an Engineering Town, a project aimed at making Armenia a unique scientific research engineering center in the region.

The full report is available in Armenian.

