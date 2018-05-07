Payment card transactions grow nearly 39% in Armenia – cenbank
YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. 1 trillion 558.9 billion drams of transactions have been carried out in Armenia in 2017 with payment cards. The volume of non-cash payments with payment cards has grown 38,5% and amounted 298,3 billion drams, the central bank said in a 2017 report.
Online transactions amounted 1145,6 billion drams in the reporting period.
The total quantity of active cards as of yearend 2017 is 1,700,000, the report said.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
