Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Payment card transactions grow nearly 39% in Armenia – cenbank


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. 1 trillion 558.9 billion drams of transactions have been carried out in Armenia in 2017 with payment cards. The volume of non-cash payments with payment cards has grown 38,5% and amounted 298,3 billion drams, the central bank said in a 2017 report.

Online transactions amounted 1145,6 billion drams in the reporting period.

The total quantity of active cards as of yearend 2017 is 1,700,000, the report said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 3965 times
URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates

19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2706 times
URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM

09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 2420 times
Mkhitaryan suffers injury again

17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 2198 times
Asian Stocks - 01-05-18

17:28, 05.02.2018
Viewed 1771 times
Asian Stocks - 02-05-18





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration