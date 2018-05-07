12 new airlines enter Armenian market: GDCA sums up activities over past two years

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) of Armenia has carried out a number of works and recorded positive and promising figures over the past two years of its activity, the GDCA told Armenpress.

In particular, 12 new airlines entered the Armenian market: Armenia Aircompany, Brussels Airways, Qatar Airways, Wataniya Airways, Germania Fluggesellschaft, Arkia Israeli Airlines, Cham Wings, Air Cairo, Turkmenistan Airlines, Red Wings, Nordwind Airlines, Pobeda

12 new routes were opened: Lyon, Brussels, Doha, Kuwait, Berlin, Prague, Tel Aviv, Damascus, Sharm el Sheikh, Ashgabat, Frankfurt, Astana.

2 airlines returned to the market: Belavia and Czech Airlines.

The new routes left their positive impact in the production figures of Armenia’s airports. In this sense it’s worth to highlight the figures of Gyumri’s Shirak airport which was re-launched after a long pause.

The number of transit flights through airways of Armenia has also drastically increased.

During the reporting period, in addition to the works on expanding the geographical coverage of flights, the General Department has also conducted works aimed at improving the business environment, there has been cooperation with the authorities of partner countries, steps have been taken for training of specialists of the field, as well as creating preconditions for small aviation development.

The GDCA revised the current sub-legislative field aimed at facilitating the procedure of granting permissions and reducing the administrative burden for airlines. It also introduced the “one window” principle.

The concept “From air routes to free air space” has been introduced. Thanks to this concept, the airlines will have a chance to enter Armenia’s air space from each point and operate the flight by a freely chosen route.

The Armenia-EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement has been initialed, and after its signing Armenia will liberalize the market with all EU member states, EU standards will be installed in Armenia by ensuring a predictable business environment for airlines.

The draft law on making changes and amendments in the Law on Aviation has been developed.

The online system for submitting applications to get permissions for operation of flights will be installed soon which will contribute to reduction of administrative burden and prevention of procedural delays.

Thanks to the works carried out, 21 pilots working in foreign airlines have returned to Armenia and work in airlines registered in Armenia. 50 more jobs have been created for stewards.

Private pilot trainings have launched in Armenia for the first time. A balloon has been registered in Armenia’s state register for aircraft for the first time. For the first time flights via helicopters will operate in Armenia.

Figures are presented in more details in infographics.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan