Pashinyan’s election as PM is best solution for current situation, says ARF official

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armen Rustamyan, head of the ARF faction of the Armenian parliament, finds Nikol Pashinyan’s election as Prime Minister to be the most appropriate solution for overcoming the difficult domestic political situation in Armenia.

Speaking to reporters in parliamentary press briefings, Rustamyan said he thinks it isn’t in the interests of HHK, the ruling party, to block the election second time.

“If a Prime Minister isn’t elected May 8 also, early elections will take place, and I don’t think that this is in the interests of Republicans. If they [block] it [election] the second time, then with what resources are they going to participate in the snap elections? Even the ranked voting system won’t help them. I believe that if they announce one thing and do a completely other thing the second time also, this will be dangerous for the political force,” Rustamyan said.

In his words, a clear “people’s demand” exists, a demand which must be realized.

Rustamyan says he believes that the ruling party will also adopt the governmental program which Pashinyan must submit for approval within 20 days after being elected and forming a Cabinet. Otherwise, Rustamyan says, they will once again pass the same process.

“In this case we must once again elect a Prime Minister, and if a Prime Minister isn’t elected then early elections are called. I don’t think there is a need to pass this all again, while early elections aren’t beneficial for HHK in that case also,” Rustamyan said.

The second round of the vote for electing a Prime Minister will take place May 8 in the Armenian parliament after lawmakers failed to make the election on May 1. Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelk (Exit) faction, was the sole candidate in the election. Pashinyan, the MP who spearheaded massive demonstrations throughout the country for about two weeks, failed to be elected by a 56-45 vote. He needed at least 53 votes to be named Prime Minister.

The opposition leader has already been officially nominated as a candidate for the second round. Pashinyan is endorsed by the Tsarukyan and ARF factions, in addition to his own faction – Yelk.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan faction has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

According to the Constitution, if a Prime Minister isn’t elected in the second round also, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

The ruling party said it will not nominate their own candidate for the second round, just like in the first round. However, the HHK said it will not block the election.

