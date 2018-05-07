Qatari and Chinese businessmen interested in prospect of making investment in Armenia’s energy field

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources of Armenia Ashot Manukyan received Qatari and Chinese businessmen - Executive Director of Redco International W.L.L. Saif-Ur-Rehman Khan and President of PowerChina International Group Song Dongsheng, the ministry told Armenpress.

The acting minister attached importance to the businessmen’s visit to Armenia, stating that there is already a productive mutual cooperation with the Chinese companies. Ashot Manukyan introduced the guests on Armenia’s 2036 energy development strategy and touched upon the projects in renewable energy field with investment attractiveness. The acting minister said the primary goal of these projects is to increase the energy production capacities directed for export and presented details over the projects of constructing Yerevan TPP’s 2nd energy unit, Shnogh, Meghri HPPs, Lori-Berd HPP.

President of PowerChina International Group Song Dongsheng thanked for the reception and introduced the acting minister on the company’s activity, talked about the company priorities, as well as discussed the cooperation opportunities with Armenia in the energy field.

Song Dongsheng said PowerChina operates in the energy field in more than 100 countries of the world, it is mainly specialized in construction of hydropower plants, solar and thermal power stations. He added that they are interested in cooperation in the Armenian energy sphere taking into account the country’s flexible investment environment.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on the prospects of production capacity development as a result of the upgrading and re-equipment of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.

The businessmen thanked the acting minister for thoroughly presenting the priorities of the field’s development and expressed readiness to cooperate.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan