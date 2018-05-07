At least 82 injured in south-west Iran earthquake

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. At least 82 people were injured in the earthquake in Kohkiloyeh-Boyer Ahmad province in south-west Iran, IRNA reports.

The earthquake occurred on May 7, at 00:26 local time, near the city of Yasouj.

The quake took place at the depth of five kilometers.

Head of Disaster and Emergency Medical Management Center Jalal Pouran Fard said 71 people were treated on site and 11 others were transported to hospital.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan