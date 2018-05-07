Earthquake in Turkey felt in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. On May 6, at 22:18 local time, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of Armenia’s emergency situations ministry registered an earthquake at the northern latitude 39.810 and eastern longitude 43.170 geographic coordinates (Turkey, 18 km north-east from the city of Aghri) with 4.1 magnitude and 10 km depth, the ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 5-6 points at the epicenter area.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 80-85 km away from the state border of Armenia.

The earthquake was felt in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, with 2-3 magnitude.

