Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Earthquake in Turkey felt in Yerevan


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. On May 6, at 22:18 local time, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of Armenia’s emergency situations ministry registered an earthquake at the northern latitude 39.810 and eastern longitude 43.170 geographic coordinates (Turkey, 18 km north-east from the city of Aghri) with 4.1 magnitude and 10 km depth, the ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 5-6 points at the epicenter area.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 80-85 km away from the state border of Armenia.

The earthquake was felt in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, with 2-3 magnitude.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 3962 times
URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates

19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2704 times
URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM

09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 2418 times
Mkhitaryan suffers injury again

17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 2192 times
Asian Stocks - 01-05-18

17:28, 05.02.2018
Viewed 1764 times
Asian Stocks - 02-05-18





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration