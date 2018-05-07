Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Authorities probe death of 19-year-old soldier


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee has launched an investigation into the death of Private Levon Torosyan, a 19 year old serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces who was found dead in a military position on May 6.

The body of the soldier was found with a gunshot wound to the head, the investigative committee said.

The circumstances around the fatal incident are unknown.

