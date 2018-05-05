President Sarkissian receives group of businessmen from China and Qatar  

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on May 5 a group of businessmen from Qatar and China. President of Barwa Bank Sheikh Mohammed Hamad J.J. Al-Thani, President of PowerChina International Group Song Dongsheng, Executive Director of Redco International W.L.L. Saif-Ur-Rehman Khan and others were among the visitors.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian presented to the guests Armenia’s investment attractiveness, as well as the favorable position between the Eurasian market and the Gulf States.

Investment opportunities in the spheres of energy, banking and tourism were discussed. The President of the Republic assured that there are solid guarantees for investments, while the undergoing reforms will open broader opportunities for foreign businessmen.

