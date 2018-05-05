Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 May

Serzh Tankian to visit Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan’s Facebook page informs


YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Facebook page of Head of “Yelk” bloc parliamentary faction, candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan informs that member of the world famous System of a Down rock group Serj Tankian will arrive in Yerevan on May 7.

“I am glad to inform that Serj Tankian will arrive in Yerevan at 20:05, May 7. Get ready for a powerful meeting ceremony”, ARMENPRESS reports reads the post.

