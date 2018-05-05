Match-fixing scandal in Armenian football – Ararat Harutyunyan disqualified for life

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The disciplinary committee of the Football Federation of Armenia convened a regular session on May 5 to discuss the application of BANANTS football club in connection with match-fixing deal. The committee decided to disqualify SHIARK club coach Ararat Harutyunyan for life, fine the club and reduce 12 points from SHIRAK.

SHIRAK-BANANTS match ended 2:0 on May 5.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan