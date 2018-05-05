Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 May

Armenia to participate in World Energy Efficiency Forum 2018


YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Hayk Harutyunyan will visit Denmark, Copenhagen on a working visit to participate in World Energy Efficiency Forum 2018, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

The forum will take place on May 21-23.  

