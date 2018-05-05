Armenian president holds meeting with Syrian Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting Saturday with Syria’s Ambassador Mohammed Haj Ibrahim, the president’s office said.

During the meeting the President and the Ambassador praised the friendly relations between Armenia and Syria and expressed hope that peace and stability will eventually be established in Syria.

The role of the Syrian-Armenian community, which is an inseparable part of the Syrian society and has had great contribution in the development of the country for many decades, was highlighted in the relations between the two countries.

The Syrian Ambassador assured that the Armenian community in Syria, which is greatly respected in his country, was and continues being in the focus of the government.

