Net profit of Armenian banks grow 8 billion AMD in 2017

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The net profit of the banking system in 2017 comprised 39,7 billion drams against 2016’s 31,7 billion drams.

Return on assets (ROA) and Return on equity (ROE) profitability indicators totaled 1,0% and 6,0% respectively against 2016’s 0,9% and 5,8%, the central bank said in the 2017 report.

Bank system assets grew 9,2% in 2017, total capital grew 4,9%, while liabilities grew 10,1% and loans provided to businesses increased 8,5%.

“As of yearend 2017, the general and ongoing liquidity normative indicators of commercial banks totaled 32,1% and 141,7% respectively (minimum limits being 15,0% and 60,0%)”, the report said, adding that the repayment of loan portfolios of banks has been improved.

The total capital of credit organizations grew 41,4% - liabilities grew 3,5% and assets grew 21,1%.

The total capital of the insurance system decreased 11%, while liabilities grew 11,2% and assets by 6,1%.

The total capital of investment companies grew 51,9%, liabilities – 55,3% and assets 54,8%.

The net assets of mandatory pension funds grew 67,0% and 105,6% respectively.

