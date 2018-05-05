UAE Ambassador, Armenia’s acting Vice PM hold meeting
YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. UAE Ambassador to Yerevan Jassem Mohammed Al Qasimi had a meeting on May 5 with Armenia’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, Emirates News Agency reported.
The sides discussed bilateral relations and future plans to develop cooperation between the countries.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
12:24, 05.01.2018
Congratulations Armenia: Odette Bazil
11:24, 04.24.2018
Czech Ambassador expects positive outcome from ongoing developments in Armenia
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:26 Armenian president holds meeting with Syrian Ambassador
- 17:24 UAE Ambassador, Armenia’s acting Vice PM hold meeting
- 17:17 Net profit of Armenian banks grow 8 billion AMD in 2017
- 16:44 EDB provides 30 mln USD to Ameriabank for SME financing in Armenia
- 16:42 President of Artsakh hosts representatives of several youth NGOs
- 16:35 Banks encompass 85,5% assets of Armenia’s financial system
- 16:28 President Sarkissian receives group of representatives of Syrian-Armenian community
- 15:55 Pashinyan says met with Ambassador of Argentina
- 15:50 Dram stability in conditions of domestic political tension is result of peaceful course of processes and sufficient reserves
- 15:38 WATCH: Eurovision's Profile Video of Armenia's Sevak Khanagyan
- 14:46 Woman allowed to enter bullfighting ring in Japan for the first time
- 14:41 Economist hails Karen Karapetyan’s Cabinet, highlights progress in tackling black market
- 14:37 City Hall launches improvement of Zvartnots Airport-Yerevan road
- 14:26 Denounced school principal dismissed by City Hall
- 14:12 2018 Yerevan Wine Days to offer exclusive experience for connoisseurs and tourists
- 13:56 Generosity, love and simplicity – Lebanese blogger on Armenian cuisine
- 13:53 Jamie Acourt, ‘most wanted’ man, arrested in Spain
- 13:39 Passenger flow rises by 10.4% in Armenia’s airports
- 13:35 Azerbaijan fires 3000 rounds at Artsakh outposts in one week
- 13:13 Armenian President holds phone talk with Kazakh counterpart
- 12:46 'Humans are not machines, they are much more complex' - President Sarkissian
- 12:37 Rainy week ahead in Armenia, meteorologists say
- 12:14 Yerevan school principal files for resignation amid severe criticism
- 12:04 Turkey’s opposition HDP nominates jailed lawmaker for upcoming presidential election
- 11:51 Thousands of Honduran migrants to lose US protected status
- 10:57 North Korea changes its time zone to match South
- 10:30 Russian figure-skater Evgeniya Medvedeva breaks up cooperation with her coach
- 10:11 European Stocks - 04-05-18
- 10:09 US stocks up - 04-05-18
- 10:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-05-18
- 10:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 04-05-18
- 10:05 Oil Prices Up - 04-05-18
- 09:59 Minor earthquake detected in Armenian village
- 05.04-21:02 Putin, Nazarbayev discuss domestic political situation in Armenia
- 05.04-20:36 Artsakh’s security depends also on domestic political stability of Armenia – Bako Sahakyan receives representatives of parliamentary factions of Armenia
20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 3773 times URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates
19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2506 times URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM
09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 2243 times Mkhitaryan suffers injury again
19:12, 04.29.2018
Viewed 1953 times Armenia’s national security service apprehends international terrorist while attempting to cross border
17:32, 05.01.2018
Viewed 1516 times Asian Stocks - 01-05-18