UAE Ambassador, Armenia’s acting Vice PM hold meeting


YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. UAE Ambassador to Yerevan Jassem Mohammed Al Qasimi had a meeting on May 5 with Armenia’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, Emirates News Agency reported.

The sides discussed bilateral relations and future plans to develop cooperation between the countries.

