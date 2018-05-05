President of Artsakh hosts representatives of several youth NGOs
YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received representatives of several youth NGOs on May 5, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Issues relating to the state-public sector ties, the country’s domestic and foreign policy were discussed.
The Artsakh President attached importance to such discussions, expressing satisfaction that they are being held on regular basis.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
