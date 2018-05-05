Pashinyan says met with Ambassador of Argentina

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian opposition MP and candidate for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he has met with Argentina’s Ambassador Gonzalo Urriolabeitia on May 5.

“I conveyed my friendly address to the people and government of Argentina and I expressed hope that the ongoing changes in our country will bring new Argentine investments to Armenia, especially when even at this moment Argentine investments are successfully being developed and will certainly continue developing,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

The second round of the vote for electing a Prime Minister will take place May 8 in the Armenian parliament after lawmakers failed to make the election on May 1. Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, head of the Yelk (Exit) faction, was the sole candidate in the election. Pashinyan, the MP who spearheaded massive demonstrations throughout the country for about two weeks, failed to be elected by a 56-45 vote. He needed at least 53 votes to be named Prime Minister.

The opposition leader has already been officially nominated as a candidate for the second round. Pashinyan is endorsed by the Tsarukyan and ARF factions, in addition to his own faction – Yelk.

There are 4 factions in the Armenian parliament. The Republican Party (HHK) faction, the ruling party of Armenia, has 58 seats in the 105-seat unicameral parliament of Armenia – known as the National Assembly. The ARF faction – (Armenian Revolutionary Federation aka Dashnaktsutyun), has 7 seats. The Tsarukyan alliance has 31 seats, and the Yelk faction has 9 seats.

According to the Constitution, if a Prime Minister isn’t elected in the second round also, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

The ruling party said it will not nominate their own candidate for the second round, just like in the first round. However, the HHK said it will not block the election.

