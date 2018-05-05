Woman allowed to enter bullfighting ring in Japan for the first time

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. A woman has been allowed to enter a Japanese traditional bullfighting ring for the first time after a ban was lifted in a bid to modernize the sport, BBC reported.

Yuki Araki accompanied her animal on the opening day of the season in Hokkaido island's Yamakoshi district.

Women had previously been banned once the ring was deemed to have been purified with salt and rice wine.

The Japanese bullfighting is known as "togyu". It differs from the Spanish bullfighting in that no bull is killed.

According to specialists, this progress is a very important step.

An official of the Yamakoshi bullfight organization said “equality for men and women is a trend of the times”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan