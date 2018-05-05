City Hall launches improvement of Zvartnots Airport-Yerevan road

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall has launched renovation and restoration works of the nearby areas of the Zvartnots Airport – Yerevan road. The renovation works come ahead of the 2800th anniversary of establishment of Yerevan celebrations.

Cosmetic renovation and restoration works will cover more than 430 buildings along 4,5km.

The construction has already begun and is expected to improve the look of the road.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan