Jamie Acourt, ‘most wanted’ man, arrested in Spain

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Jamie Acourt, one of the most wanted fugitives of Britain, has been captured in Spain on suspicion of drug offences, BBC reports.

The armed officials detained Jamie Acourt after he left the Metropolitan Sagrada Familia Gym in Barcelona on Friday afternoon.

The 42-year-old man from south London has been wanted by police for large-scale supply of drugs.

He was arrested as part of operation Captura, a joint effort by the National Crime Agency (NCA), Metropolitan Police and Spanish National Police.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan