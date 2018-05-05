Passenger flow rises by 10.4% in Armenia’s airports

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports comprised 737 861 people in January-April 2018 which is an increase of 10.4% compared to the figure of January-April 2017, the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.

In April 2018 the passenger flow in the two airports comprised 212 782 people, surpassing the figure of April 2017 by 12.9%.

The passenger flow in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport comprised 200 712 people in April 2018, which is an increase of 9.6% compared to April 2017.

6.8% increase in passenger flow has been registered in the Zvartnots airport in January-April 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.

In April 2018 the passenger flow in Gyumri’s Shirak airport comprised 12 070 people.

In January-April 2018 the passenger flow in the Shirak airport comprised 44 025 people.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan