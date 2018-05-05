Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 May

Armenian President holds phone talk with Kazakh counterpart


YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Kazakh Presidential office said, reports Armenpress.

“During the phone talk the Presidents of the two countries discussed the current domestic political situation in Armenia. Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that the friendly Armenian people will find the right way to get out of this situation within the frames of constructive dialogue and legal field”, the statement says.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration