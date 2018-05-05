Armenian President holds phone talk with Kazakh counterpart

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Kazakh Presidential office said, reports Armenpress.

“During the phone talk the Presidents of the two countries discussed the current domestic political situation in Armenia. Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that the friendly Armenian people will find the right way to get out of this situation within the frames of constructive dialogue and legal field”, the statement says.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan