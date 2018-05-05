Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 May

Rainy week ahead in Armenia, meteorologists say


YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorms are expected May 5 – May 10 in most parts of Armenia, with hailstorms also likely in individual areas.

Temperature will remain unchanged, meteorologists of the ministry of emergency situations said.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast in Yerevan for the coming week also.

