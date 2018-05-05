Thousands of Honduran migrants to lose US protected status

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Trump administration has announced the end of temporary protections for thousands of Honduran immigrants, BBC reports.

Up to 57,000 people could be forced to leave the United States by 5 January 2020, when their temporary protected status (TPS) will be revoked.

Hundreds of people were granted this status when Hurricane Mitch hit the Central American country in 1998.

The Department of Homeland Security said conditions in the country had "notably improved" since the disaster.

The deadline gives people time to organize their departure or apply for an alternative lawful immigration.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan