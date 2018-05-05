North Korea changes its time zone to match South

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Following last week’s inter-Korean summit North Korea has changed its time zone to match that of South Korea, BBC reports.

At 23:30 local time (15:00 GMT) on May 4 the country's clocks moved forward 30 minutes to midnight. The reset is one of the first practical steps to speed up the unification of Koreas.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he has a date for his meeting with the North's leader, Kim Jong-Un.

“We now have a date and we have a location, we'll be announcing it soon”,Trump told US journalists outside the White House on May 4, adding that he was expecting “very, very good things” to come out of it.

Trump will meet South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in on May 2 at the White House to discuss the upcoming meeting.

