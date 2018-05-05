Russian figure-skater Evgeniya Medvedeva breaks up cooperation with her coach

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Russian figure-skater Evgeniya Medvedeva, the double silver medalist in ladies' singles at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyongChang, has given up cooperation with her renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze, TASS reports.

Tutberidze told TASS she would refrain from comments on Medvedeva's departure for the time being.

Evgeniya Medvedeva is a double winner of silver at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games [in the team events and in solo skating], a three-time world champion, a two-time Europe champion, and a two-time Grand Prix stage winner.

She began training with Tutberidze in 2007.

Evgeniya Medvedeva will start training in Canada with Brian Orser.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan