Minor earthquake detected in Armenian village


YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. A minor earthquake has been detected in the territory of Armenia on May 5 by the seismic agency.

The 2-3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the village of Zovuni, Kotayk province.

The quake happened 07:13 in the village which is 6km north-west of Yerevan, the ministry of emergency situations said.

