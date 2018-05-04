Putin, Nazarbayev discuss domestic political situation in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed the domestic political situation in Armenia in a telephone conversation, ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Ria Novosti”, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan informed.

“During the telephone conversation the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia discussed the current level of bilateral cooperation and prospects, as well as regional and international issues, including the domestic political situation in Armenia”, reads the press release.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan