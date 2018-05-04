Iranian businessmen view Armenia as a business corridor - over 40 companies participate in the exhibition

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. By the initiative of Alborz Province of Iran over 40 companies participate in the exhibition of Iranian products in Armenia. Organizer of the exhibition, Iranian-Armenian business consultant Ara Shahbazian told ARMENPRESS that leading companies representing different spheres participate in the exhibition. “Alborz Province is one of Iran’s industrial provinces. The biggest production and service companies are located here”, he said.

According to him, Iranian businessmen view Armenia as a bridge to the world. “As you may know, Iran is a closed country for trade and Armenia is the best bridge for them to the outer world. There are companies that can establish production in Armenia and enter different markets. It will be also profitable for Armenia since by finalizing semi-finished products in Armenia, “made in Armenia” will be written on them”, Ara Shahbazian said.

He noted that Iranian products are sometimes underestimated in Armenia in terms of quality, which is an impression that was formed years ago, whereas high-tech productions are presented at the exhibition. He thinks the exhibition can break those stereotypes. “Iranian products can sometimes be of much higher quality compared with European ones and more affordable. This is a good opportunity to get familiarized with Iranian companies and establish cooperation in the future”, Ara Shahbazian underlined.

The exhibition opened on May 3 and will be open until May 6 at “Yerevan Expo” exhibition hall. Business meetings with Armenian companies will take place tomorrow.

