Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-05-18
YEREVAN, 4 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 May, USD exchange rate is up by 0.04 drams to 484.75 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.36 drams to 579.81 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.65 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.22 drams to 657.08 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is up by 170.78 drams to 20495.15 drams. Silver price is up by 1.82 drams to 256.61 drams. Platinum price is up by 79.08 drams to 14057.74 drams.
