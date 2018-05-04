EAEU summit to be held in Russia’s Sochi on May 14

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in the Russian city of Sochi on May 14, the Kremlin press service said, Armenpress reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the preparation of the summit with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“The preparation issues of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled on May 14 in Sochi were discussed”, the statement says. “The two leaders also exchanged congratulations on the upcoming celebrations over the Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan