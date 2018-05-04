Russia not going to change its stance on Nagorno Karabakh conflict – foreign ministry

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Russia has a consistent policy on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and will continue to provide assistance to the sides for the settlement of the conflict, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing, TASS reports.

“Of course, we adhere to a consistent approach on the issue, and, in general, do not depart from it, so we will continue assisting the parties. However, I say once again that we need to wait until the political situation in Armenia stabilizes”, Zakharova noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan