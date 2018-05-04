Iranian businessmen introduced on Armenia’s investment opportunities, tax and customs legislation in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Several dozens of businessmen representing different Iranian companies are getting acquainted with the features of Armenia’s investment environment, tax and customs legislation in Yerevan, Hmayak Avetisyan – adviser at the commercial department of the Iranian Embassy in Armenia, told Armenpress.

He informed that in line with the expo of Iranian products, a forum is also being held in Yerevan, and in May meetings with Armenian businessmen will be held.

“The forum aims at introducing the Iranian businessmen on Armenia’s economic situation, tax and customs legislation, as well as the opportunities to register companies here”, the official said.

Hmayak Avetisyan said in recent years the Iranian companies are mainly interested in issues on carrying out an activity in Armenia, they also apply for working in the Meghri Free Economic Zone. “There is a very great interest by Iranians over the past two years, they gradually start registering or establishing more joint companies especially in the spheres of agriculture, livestock breeding and processing”, he said.

He noted that Armenia is attractive for Iranian businessmen especially in terms of the opportunity to enter the market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). According to him, the EAEU-Iran agreement will further contribute to strengthening the bilateral ties, taking into account the fact that new privileges are being created. Hmayak Avetisyan added that the recent events in Armenia’s domestic political life can contribute to deepening the bilateral economic cooperation since in such circumstances the stability of the Armenian dram inspires trust to investors.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan