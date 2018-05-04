Russian TV channel intentionally or unintentionally adds Armenian flag in logo

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. A Russian TV channel has added the Armenian flag’s tricolor in its logo.

Dozhd (Дождь) TV channel (TV Rain), has replaced the letter “ж” – “zh” with the sign “///” – with red, blue and orange.

The channel hasn’t made any official comments about the logo colors.

Although unclear if indeed the TV channel has deliberately added the Armenian tricolor in its logo or if it was a coincidence, the channel however has numerously covered the latest political developments of Armenia and the protests.

