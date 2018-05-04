Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

Russian TV channel intentionally or unintentionally adds Armenian flag in logo


YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. A Russian TV channel has added the Armenian flag’s tricolor in its logo.

Dozhd (Дождь) TV channel (TV Rain), has replaced the letter “ж” – “zh” with the sign “///” – with red, blue and orange.

The channel hasn’t made any official comments about the logo colors.

Although unclear if indeed the TV channel has deliberately added the Armenian tricolor in its logo or if it was a coincidence, the channel however has numerously covered the latest political developments of Armenia and the protests.

 

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration