Acting FM Nalbandian holds farewell meeting with Japanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on May 4 received Ambassador of Japan Eiji Taguchi on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The acting FM thanked the Japanese Ambassador for the efforts to further develop and expand the Armenian-Japanese mutual partnership during his diplomatic mission in Armenia. Edward Nalbandian highly appreciated Eiji Taguchi’s activity and expressed confidence that the Armenian-Japanese relations will reach to a qualitatively new level by joint efforts.

Eiji Taguchi thanked the acting FM and the ministry for the support and expressed confidence that the ties between Armenia and Japan in different spheres will constantly develop for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

Acting FM Nalbandian handed over MFA Honorary Medal to the Ambassador for his significant contribution to the development of the Armenian-Japanese relations.

