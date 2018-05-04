Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan completes 2nd rehearsal in Lisbon ahead of Eurovision start

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s entry for the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest Sevak Khanagyan just finished the 2nd rehearsal of his song Qami (meaning Wind in Armenian) on stage for the upcoming first semi-final, EurovisionTV reported.

Sevak Khanagyan will participate in the first Semi-Final on Tuesday, 8th of May.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be the 63rd edition of the annual Eurovision Song Contest. It will take place for the first time in Portugal following the country's first victory at the 2017 contest in Kiev, Ukraine with the song "Amar pelos dois", performed by Salvador Sobral. The contest will be held at the Altice Arena in Lisbon and will consist of two semi-finals on 8 and 10 May and a final on 12 May 2018.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan