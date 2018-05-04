Armenia to introduce commercial helicopter services

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Soon civilian helicopter aviation services will enter the Armenian market.

Armenian Helicopters, the service operator, has already filed for aviation permit to the general department of civil aviation.

The government granted the company customs privileges for importing equipment with the purpose of encouraging the business, the general department of civil aviation told ARMENPRESS.

The services will be delivered with the US-made Robinson R66 and the European AIRBUS EC130T2 choppers.

Armenian Helicopters is planning to make over 10 million dollars worth investments in the upcoming three years.

Armenian Helicopters will offer charter flights in Armenia and certain neighboring countries. Commercial air transport services will also include sightseeing tours and VIP transportations, according to the company’s website.

