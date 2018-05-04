Recent domestic political events in Armenia also affected economy, says Chairman of Employers Union

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The recent domestic political events in Armenia have also somehow affected the country’s economy, Gagik Makaryan – Chairman of the Union of Employers of Armenia, told reporters, Armenpress reports.

He said not working for 5 days affects the GDP by nearly 2%. “If we consider that we have not worked for ten days, we can suppose that the GDP has been negatively affected by 3-4%”, he said.

Nevertheless, he is confident that in case of moving on the recovery path, as well as excitement of the people and the business, good results can be achieved by the end of the year.

Gagik Makaryan informed that recently he met with one of the businessmen engaged in dairy production who said that in recent days the sale volumes have decreased by 70%.

Makaryan also highlighted the cadre issue for the development of economy.

Commenting on the contribution of acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan to Armenia’s economy, Gagik Makaryan said he left a positive trace in the economy. “The new government must actively and impartially continue solving the urgent issues existing in the economy”, he said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan