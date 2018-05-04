Emergency services hold fire drills in Yerevan shopping center

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan ordered firefighting-rescue teams to continue holding drills in crowded facilities – hotels, restaurants, trade and leisure facilities.

The latest tactical drill was held May 4 in Rio Mall – a large shopping center in Yerevan’s Papazyan Street.

The drills focused on evacuation of staff and patrons in the event of fire.

Experts concluded that the facility is equipped with rather good fire alarm and protection systems, with modern technologies and wide evacuation exits.

Nevertheless, a few flaws were detected – namely concerning poor first-aid knowledge of staff. The security personnel of the facility were not instructed that they have to meet and guide firefighting units upon arrival.

The rescue service of the ministry and the executives of the shopping center agreed to jointly work for improving the situation.

