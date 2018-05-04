US, China commit to resolve trade disputes through dialogue

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Top officials from China and the United States have reached a consensus on some aspects of the countries’ trade row, but disagreements over other issues remain “relatively big”, according to China’s Xinhua news agency on Friday.

The two sides, however, committed to resolving their trade disputes through dialogue, state-run Xinhua reported.

The talks over the past two days have involved a high-level U.S. trade delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top Chinese officials, including Vice Premier Liu He, following months of threats and counter threats from both sides in a series of disputes over trade practices, Reuters reported.

The U.S. team has already left Beijing and is heading back to the U.S., a U.S. official told Reuters early on Friday evening.

