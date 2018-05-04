Acting FM Nalbandian delivers lecture at Diplomatic School

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian delivered a lecture on May 4 for the International Relations and Diplomacy 2017-2018 students of the ministry’s Diplomatic School, as well as participants of the 2018 training program for diplomats and international relations staff of other state agencies.

Nalbandian comprehensively presented the priorities and main directions of Armenia’s foreign policy, the country’s approach regarding settlement of regional and international issues, and informed about the preparation for the upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan and relating documents.

The lecture was concluded with a Q&A.

