Police investigate journalist’s claim on obstruction during coverage of demonstrations

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The special investigative service of Armenia has launched criminal proceedings based on the report of Tirayr Muradyan, a reporter of the Union of Informed Citizens NGO.

Muradyan claimed that on-duty police officers were attempting to remove protesters who were trying to shut down traffic at the Yerevan-Abovyan highway during the latest demonstrations.

The reporter said that officers used force to obstruct his coverage of the demonstration and he was removed from site.

A criminal case has been launched and an investigation is underway.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan