Police investigate journalist’s claim on obstruction during coverage of demonstrations
13:02, 4 May, 2018
YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The special investigative service of Armenia has launched criminal proceedings based on the report of Tirayr Muradyan, a reporter of the Union of Informed Citizens NGO.
Muradyan claimed that on-duty police officers were attempting to remove protesters who were trying to shut down traffic at the Yerevan-Abovyan highway during the latest demonstrations.
The reporter said that officers used force to obstruct his coverage of the demonstration and he was removed from site.
A criminal case has been launched and an investigation is underway.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
