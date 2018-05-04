Gazprom Armenia denies media allegations on forcing staff to sign “unknown documents”

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Gazprom Armenia has denied media reports claiming that the company is forcing its own staff to sign unknown documents in Lori province.

The media reports alleged that employees of the Lori gas supply branch of Gazprom Armenia “are being forced to sign certain papers with unknown content”.

“Moreover, this all is being attempted to be presented under a political context through absolutely groundless ways. Gazprom Armenia is officially announcing that this information and comments about it are false”, Gazprom Armenia said in a statement.

The company clarified that the document signing concerns a standard procedure of familiarizing staff with personal data protection provisions.

Employees engaged in personal data of Gazprom Armenia are being briefed on data protection rules and other legal acts and provisions regarding protection of personal data. The process had begun as early as October, 2017.

The procedure involves staff being familiarized with the documents, followed by employees signing the notice on being informed about the provisions.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan