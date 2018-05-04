Armenia’s migration service calls for heightened alertness while visiting 2018 FIFA World Cup matches

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The state migration service of the Armenian ministry of territorial administration and development has called on Armenian citizens to maintain local rules in those Russian cities where special regimes are enforced due to 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, the service noted that a special regime is enforced in the Russian cities where football matches are due to be held from May 25 through July 25. The cities include Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov on Don, Samara, St. Petersburg, Saransk and Sochi.

Under the special regime, foreigners must register in regional interior ministry agencies within 24 hours after arrival. Bus transportations to the cities will be limited. The special regime also implies heightened migration control.

“Dear Armenian citizens, please maintain the [local] rules, bear in mind that even minor violations can lead to strict measures”, the service said in the statement.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan