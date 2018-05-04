Ruling RPA faction head assures Armenia will have an elected PM on May 8

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the ruling Republican Party’s (RPA) faction of the Armenian Parliament, assures that Armenia will have an elected Prime Minister based on the results of the May 8 voting in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“Our decision will be united, and we will have a Prime Minister on May 8”, the RPA faction head told reporters in the Parliament.

Commenting on the view that previously they were saying this, but during May 1 voting they voted against Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for the Prime Minister, Vahram Baghdasaryan said: “You are not following well enough. Previously we didn’t hinder the voting process, but now we are going to support”.

Asked whether there will be people from the RPA who will vote for Pashinyan, Baghdasaryan said: “If they do not vote, how he can be elected?”

After nearly 9 hours of debates on electing a Prime Minister on May 1, with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan being the sole candidate, the Armenian parliament failed to make the election as 56 lawmakers voted against and 45 lawmakers voted in favor.

The second round of the election for Prime Minister will take place May 8, at 12:00 in the Armenian parliament.

The ruling Republican Party (RPA) announced that they will not nominate a candidate for PM and will support the candidate nominated by the 1/3 of the total MPs.

Tsarukyan, ARF and Yelk factions nominated Pashinyan’s candidacy for the position.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan