Parliament fails to elect member of Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament failed to elect a member of the Constitutional Court during today’s vote. Emil Babayan was nominated for the post by the Armenian President.

Gagik Melikyan, chairman of the counting committee, announced the voting results.

54 MPs took part in the voting from the overall 105.

51 lawmakers voted in favor of Babayan’s candidacy, while three voted against.

Babayan needed at least 63 votes to be elected member of the Constitutional Court.

Prior to the voting, opposition factions Tsarukyan and Yelk said they will not vote.

