Soldier found dead in military position: Investigation launched


YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. On May 4, at 01:10, the body of soldier Artur Gasparyan, born in 1998, was found in the military position of one of the military units located in Armenia’s north-eastern direction, with a fatal gunshot wound in his head, Armenia’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The defense ministry extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

